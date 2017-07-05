23°
Backlash over highway upgrade endangering potoroos, koalas

Samantha Poate
| 5th Jul 2017 10:03 AM
The long nosed potoroo. Photo Contributed
The long nosed potoroo. Photo Contributed Contributed

THE Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) has received some backlash for their Ballina Highway upgrade as an animal protection group has said the proposed realignment puts potoroos and koalas in danger.

A spokesperson from the RMS said the new highway route was designed to avoid the majority of habitat and thorough management plans were developed to provide thorough mitigation measures and a detailed monitoring program.

"The temporary fencing installed on Old Bagotville Road is used to help minimise koala road strikes during work on the upgrade,” RMS spokesperson said.

"The temporary fence includes a 30 metre gap with specifically designed koala grids to prevent fauna entering inside the fence.”

"The position of the gap allows wildlife including the Long Nose Potoroo to pass through the fence.”

Sue Arnold

Coordinator of the Australians for Animals NSW Inc Sue Arnold said she believes the grids laid on Old Bagotville Road are likely to trap the marsupials because the gaps are so wide.

"(The) grids laid on Old Bagotville Road are supposed to inhibit animals from going into open areas to be cleared,” Ms Arnold said.

"(But) there is no adequate monitoring nor any peer reviewed research which would support their use.”

Ms Arnold said she feels it would be necessary to monitor the collared trees 24 hours a day to ensure animals using the trees for food and shelter are not compromised.

"Given 80% of koala feed and shelter trees will be collared, how does the RMS propose to monitor this massive number of eucalyptus?”

"The Ballina Upgrade makes a mockery of the NSW Government's $100 million Save our Species pledge and the Save our Koalas project.”

"Given the amateurish management that is in place, (in) the Far North Coast, with an estimated 50% decline in koalas (it) is likely to see a looming extinction of the species. No doubt joined by the Wardell Potoroos.”

According to the RMS no animal deaths have been observed since the fence was installed and assures those concerned that regular monitoring and surveillance of all activities continues on ground, complemented by regular performance reporting.

"The Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway project team is committed to minimising impact on sensitive environmental communities while building a safer highway,” RMS spokesperson said.

Topics:  australians for animals inc. ballina highway upgrade endangered animals koala potoroo rms

