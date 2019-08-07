Menu
Login
TV

Bachelor hits back over bank job ‘scandal’

7th Aug 2019 10:18 AM

 

The Bachelor Matt Agnew has slammed reports that he's been lying about his day job.

Fans of the reality show were shocked yesterday when Fairfax reported that Agnew had a "secret gig at NAB" where "he's been working as an analyst on secondment".

There's been no mention of the hunk's alleged bank job by Channel 10 in the past few months, with the network's publicity machine heavily promoting the fact he's an astrophysicist.

Matt Agnew has hit back at claims he works at NAB.
Matt Agnew has hit back at claims he works at NAB.

Agnew never mentioned the bank when he did a series of interviews last week to promote the reality show, talking only about his role as an astrophysicist.

"It's about researching and understanding how space works and how we fit into the universe," the 32-year-old told Kyle and Jackie O about his job.

"The research that I'm involved in is trying to figure out where we should look to find another planet like Earth. I think there's a handful of places even within our own solar system where it looks like all the ingredients for life are there, so I think there's a chance that in the next half century that we'll find evidence of that."

So you can understand why fans were confused when Fairfax claimed Agnew actually worked at NAB.

This morning Agnew spoke to Kyle and Jackie O and set the record straight about the "ludicrous" speculation.

"Before I went in filming (The Bachelor) I was working as an astrophysicist," he said on KIIS FM. "I was still employed as an astrophysicist during filming."

He says it’s ‘a pretty weak scandal’. Picture: Alex Coppel
He says it’s ‘a pretty weak scandal’. Picture: Alex Coppel

But the reality star said he started a slightly different job after filming on the dating show finished.

"I basically pivoted and moved into a position as a data scientist," he said. "I started working with a data science consultancy called Quantium.

"In the two months that I've worked for them, I think I've had two, maybe three meetings at one of the NAB offices and that was sufficient to create the story that apparently I'm a banker."

Agnew sarcastically called the job brouhaha a "pretty weak scandal" but admitted he did find it a little funny.

"There's an element of humour to it … (but) I'm like, 'Do I genuinely have to correct this?' It just seems so ludicrous," he said.

The Bachelor continues on Channel 10 tonight at 7.30pm

banking matt agnew reality tv scandal the bachelor

Top Stories

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The Australian Medical Association warns the worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come and has revealed best time to get a flu jab.

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown