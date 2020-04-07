Bach star’s X-rated confession

US Bachelor star Colton Underwood has revealed racy details about filming.

US Bachelor star Colton Underwood has revealed racy details about filming.

Former US Bachelor Colton Underwood has revealed a graphic secret from behind the scenes on the reality TV show.

In his memoir, The First Time, Underwood admitted that erections were a common feature of the dates during the series.

The former NFL wannabe writes that "intimate moments included real physiological responses".

"They weren't on TV, but boners are a real, regular and unavoidable part of the show. The producers are sensitive to guys who find themselves in a hard situation," he said.

Underwood reveals new details from the show in his memoir.

The reality star, 28, says that a seaside frolic in Thailand with now-girlfriend Cassie Randolph swelled into a tumescent pickle.

Underwood writes that while splashing in the sea, producers called him out for an interview but "I wasn't ready to get out of the water".

Thankfully, a producer picked up on what the dilemma might be and discreetly communicated to the crew that Underwood needed a little more time in the ocean.

The former Bachelor kissing one of the contestants during the series.

Meanwhile, Underwood has fully recovered from his coronavirus infection. The reality TV star first disclosed that he had contracted COVID-19 on March 20.

"Tested again and I now have the antibodies," Underwood tweeted over the weekend. "I'm working with the doctor to find ways I can help donate blood for both research and other people."

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission