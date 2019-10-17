Bach star’s plastic surgery transformation

Ciarran Stott is easily one of this year's most recognisable Bachelorette contestants.

With his long blonde hair, moustache, tattoos and colourful wardrobe, the 25-year-old has had no trouble standing out from the crowd when it comes to trying to win Angie Kent's heart.

But the UK-born ex-army rifleman used to look very different and revealed on Wednesday night's episode of The Bachelorette he had gone under the knife.

During some alone time with Kent, Stott explained he had decided to get rhinoplasty after feeling uncomfortable about how his nose looked.

"I had a nose job last year. I was proper self-conscious about it," he said.

The Bachelorette star Ciarran Stott.

Kent complimented Stott on his "nice-looking nose", which caused him to joke back: "Well, it should be for the money that I paid for it."

In a piece to camera Stott added: "I got a nose job because I hated my side profile. So I got it all trimmed down and looking nice and smick. The ladies love it now."

Besides undergoing a nose job Stott has also changed his hairstyle and now sports a moustache. He also revealed to Kent he used to work as a dancer in a Darwin nightclub.

Stott prior to his nose job.

Stott (right) also used to have shorter, darker hair.

"I used to dance in a gay bar … with, like, drag queens," he said. "It was carnage, but it was so much fun."

Stott isn't the only male Bach star to have a glow up before appearing on television.

Earlier this year Matt Agnew's haircut meant The Bachelor star was forced to dispel speculation he had plastic surgery (yes, really) after it changed his look drastically.

When he was confirmed as this year's Bachelor, Agnew blamed being in the middle of working on his doctorate in philosophy for his changed appearance.

"Leading up to submitting the PhD dissertation there was a lot of work obviously. I was running low on time," he previously told the Courier-Mail.

"I literally just couldn't get to the gym as often. I just kind of put on a few kilos. Once I got back into my fitness routine, my diet routine, there wasn't some big She's All That type situation."