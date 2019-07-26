Bach star undergoes breast reduction

Bachelorette star Ali Oetjen has confirmed she is undergoing a breast reduction after previously revealing she hated her large implants.

Oetjen vowed last year to have her implants taken out or reduced after getting them a decade earlier as part of a bid to impress her boyfriend at the time.

She shared on Instagram that she would be going under the knife this week and slammed people who had been critical of her appearance.

After first appearing on Tim Robards' season of The Bachelo r, Oetjen shocked fans with her changed appearance on Bachelor in Paradise last year.

Her new look also puzzled the reality show's contestants, with Florence Alexandra comparing her to "Malibu Barbie" and claiming "her face doesn't really move".

Oetjen in 2013.

Confirming her reduction would take place this week, Oetjen said she had felt wounded by people's comments about her implants.

"I'm having my breast reduction in two days on Friday and will document my experience," Oetjen wrote on her Instagram story.

"To everyone that said they're too big, you hurt my feelings. To myself, I will never change my body for someone else. The lesson learnt when I was strongest."

The reality star also shared a boomerang video of herself on Friday in a hospital gown, writing that she was "going in" for her surgery.

After months of speculation Oetjen confirmed last year she had implants but said they were at odds with the "really healthy and positive body image" she wanted to promote for other women.

Oetjen’s message to the haters.

The star going into surgery.

Oetjen also told The Daily Telegraph she had her lips done "ages ago" but wouldn't get them done again.

"I would only ever have plastic surgery again to get my breast implants removed. I do not like my boobs," she said.

Oetjen said women should only consider getting plastic surgery if it was for themselves. She also claimed her implants now meant she was "completely misunderstood" by men.

"I definitely don't want a man who is just attracted to my boobs," she said.

Boyfriend Taite Radley, who she met on The Bachelorette, has previously said he supports her decision and was by her side as she underwent surgery this week.