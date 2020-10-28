Menu
After watching the hunky geologist play dad on The Bachelorette, viewers are expressing their love for Adam Todd.
TV

Bachelorette fans lose it over Adam cradling baby

by Bianca Mastroianni
28th Oct 2020 8:57 PM

Hunky geologist Adam Todd was already a fan favourite on The Bachelorette, but after he cradled a fake baby... the internet lost their minds.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, sister's Elly and Becky Miles left the mansion absolutely trashed and assigned fake crying babies to all of the contestants.

Their mission was to do a long list of chores while looking after the fake baby, and needless to say, but Adam is daddy material.

While the girls secretly watched on, critiquing each contestant on how they dealt with the hilarious situation, Twitter was alight with affection for Adam.

Even host Osher Gunsberg couldn't deal with Adam in this episode.

In the first week of the show, Adam got the girls' attention when he showed off his luscious locks during the group date photo shoot.

"I feel like a background object at the moment. It's time to, you know, release that secret weapon of mine, I think," he told producers before letting down his hair, just like Rapunzel.

Adam unleashed his locks on national television
"Adam's hair is so luscious wow," posted a fan on Twitter at the time.

"Adam is one fine man," said another.

"Holy sh*t Adam," stated a third viewer.

Some fans even called on Channel 10 to get him on as the next Bachelor if things didn't work out between him and Elly.

"So I love Adam and I would like him to be the next bachelor. And I also would like to meet him LOL," they wrote.

Adam is a 24-year-old Geologist. He lives in Western Australia and loves science and surfing.

According to his Network Ten bio, Todd has "pushed away love in the past", although is ready to feel "all the warm fuzzy feelings".

 

Originally published as Bach fans lose it over Adam cradling baby

the bachelorette

