Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 7-month-old baby has died after being found unresponsive.
A 7-month-old baby has died after being found unresponsive.
News

Baby dies in drowning incident

by Jack Paynter
18th Jul 2020 11:13 AM

A 7-month-old baby has tragically died after being found unresponsive in Melbourne early on Saturday morning.

Police said emergency services were called to a Kavanagh St address in Southbank just before 7.20am to reports a baby girl was unresponsive.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the 7-month-old but she sadly died at the scene. It's believed the baby drowned.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

﻿jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Baby tragically dies in Melbourne

baby death drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Killer sentenced for brutal stabbing of teenager in park

        premium_icon Killer sentenced for brutal stabbing of teenager in park

        News A court heard about the “tragic chain of events” that led up to James Paul Alderton stabbing Charles Larter to death in 2017.

        FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        premium_icon FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        Sport PLAYERS reckon netball is the glue that binds women of all ages together, and it’s...

        NSW announces new restrictions

        NSW announces new restrictions

        News NSW announces new restrictions on weddings and indoor dining

        Fears for NSW mum freed from Bali jail

        premium_icon Fears for NSW mum freed from Bali jail

        Crime Sara Connor will land in Australia on Saturday after being freed from Bali jail