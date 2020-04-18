Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
News

Baby found safe and well after amber alert

by Danielle O’Neal
17th Apr 2020 5:56 AM

A TINY baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

The six-week-old girl was taken about 10am on Friday, after an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police believed the baby could be at "significant risk" and issued an amber alert.

Late on Friday night, police confirmed the baby had been found.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Baby found safe and well after amber alert

missing baby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rehab services under more pressure due to virus

        premium_icon Rehab services under more pressure due to virus

        Health GROWING waiting lists could be “tip of the iceberg” for support services.

        Man accused of wielding blood-filled syringe to rob bank

        premium_icon Man accused of wielding blood-filled syringe to rob bank

        News A MAN who allegedly used a blood-filled syringe to rob a Ballina bank in 2017...

        Teens allegedly involved in Lismore man’s death face court

        premium_icon Teens allegedly involved in Lismore man’s death face court

        News THE East Lismore man died from “catastrophic head injuries” following a fight in...

        Baby among 29 new NSW cases; $165m lifeline to airlines

        Baby among 29 new NSW cases; $165m lifeline to airlines

        News Govt backs Virgin, Qantas with$165m to support domestic flights