Baby dies after being thrown from bridge

A BABY has died after being thrown into a river from a bridge before his suspected killer walked into a nearby pub and sat down among regulars.

Horrified eyewitnesses said the baby was thrown in a basket off the bridge to his death.

A man, 22, understood to be the 11-month-old boy's dad, was arrested inside The Lock Keeper pub in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester in the UK's northwest, about 4.30pm Wednesday, local time.

According to locals, the man then walked into the pub and asked if he could sit down without buying a drink.

He was arrested inside the pub minutes later after cops were called.

Paramedics battled to save the little boy after firefighters pulled him from the water about 90 metres from the bridge.

The baby was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arrival. A murder investigation has since been launched.

'DEVASTATING' DEATH

Local residents expressed their horror and said onlookers were left in tears.

The daughter of a barmaid at The Lock Keeper said the suspect "came in and asked for a drink but said he had no money".

"Then loads of people came in screaming that there's a baby in the river," she said.

"He sat there and stared, he didn't move so the police were phoned and he just told a customer that he'd thrown his baby in the river."

Anastasia Ward, who lives next to the bridge said, "I saw the mum walk past with the baby around 4pm."

BABY BRIDGE HORROR

Two fire engines, ambulances, police cars and a police helicopter were scrambled to the scene as a huge emergency response was launched near the town centre.

"It was a very small child in the river I thought it was a doll when I seen it," resident Teddy Barrow said on Facebook.

Another resident posted, "I was there 30 mins ago and everybody there was crying and saying a man has thrown his newborn in. He has been arrested."

"The whole of Radcliffe will be heartbroken tonight," another local wrote.

A children's play area close to the scene was reportedly on lockdown.

"This is an incredibly tragic incident that has led to an innocent baby boy losing his life and we are doing everything we can to support his family at this unimaginably devastating time," Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels said.

"I know his loss will be felt by the entire community and our thoughts are very much with his loved ones this evening.

"A murder investigation is under way and we are working hard to piece together the circumstances that led to the baby boy ending up in the water.

"Whilst we have a man in custody, our investigation is ongoing and I'd urge any witnesses or anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible so that we can find out what happened to him."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission