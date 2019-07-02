Baby delivered after mum stabbed to death

A BABY boy is fighting for life after being delivered by paramedics as his mother lay dying of stab wounds in a case that has shocked London.

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, was named as the victim of a stabbing that occurred in London's south on Saturday night. She was eight months pregnant and paramedics miraculously managed to deliver her baby boy, despite his mother being in cardiac arrest.

Ms Fauvrelle tragically died at the scene. Her baby was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition where her family are praying for his survival.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 37-year-old man was also arrested at the scene, but has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Ms Fauvrelle was a motorbike enthusiast whose family have described as "a beautiful person whose life has been taken from her."

She had posted a picture of her ultrasound of her unborn baby on Facebook on Valentine's Day, saying "we can't wait to meet you."

Her brother Stephen Alexander Simpson wrote on Facebook: "Words can't describe the pain we're feeling. You couldn't have been a better sister, and I thank you for always being there for me, helping whenever I needed it."

Friends also left tributes and prayers for the "newborn baby". Her Communications Workers Union boss Dave Ward said colleagues are in "total shock".

"Yet another loss of innocent life is utterly sickening. It is clear the gang culture and environment across the UK - but in London in particular - has reached a level where it just cannot go on."

"The streets are not safe anymore and this is not the world we should hand over to our children and grandchildren. Enough is enough."

The Metropolitan police's homicide and serious crime command are investigating, led by Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman.

He said: "This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill. Our sympathies go out to her devastated family; they are being supported by specially trained officers following this awful event, and I would ask that they are left alone at this time as they come to terms with the enormity of what has happened.

"At the forefront of our inquiries is understanding what exactly has led to these tragic circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to establish the facts."

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

British rap star Stormzy vented his anger at racial inequality in the arts and justice system, while wearing a stab-proof vest to highlight London’s knife crime epidemic at Glastonbury. Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

London is in the grip of a knife crime epidemic that has seen 68 murders in the capital this year. The issue was highlighted by British rap star Stormzy who headlined Glastonbury festival on Saturday wearing a stab-proof vest designed by artist Banksy to highlight knife crime and inequality in the justice system.

London's mayor Sadiq Khan said "Violence against women has no place in our city, and horrific murders in the home like this show the scale of the problem we face."

"My heart goes out to this innocent child, and to the mother they have so tragically lost. @MetPoliceUK are investigating - please help if you can."

Victoria.craw@news.com.au