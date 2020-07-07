Baby delivered after mum fatally shot

An expectant mother fell victim to a shooting incident in south Minneapolis in the US on Sunday, reports say.

But before she died at a nearby hospital, doctors successfully delivered her baby.

The shooting occurred around 9.15pm at the intersection of 37th Street and Elliot Avenue, according to The Minneapolis Police Department. The site of the shooting is one block away from the George Floyd memorial site at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

The pregnant woman was inside a car when she was shot, WCCO 4 CBS Minnesota reported.

Paramedics transported the woman to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Doctors delivered her child, and the baby was placed in intensive care. However, the woman died soon after.

According to Officer Garrett Parten, police spokesman, the incident was the city's 29th homicide of the year.

The police department's homicide unit is investigating the incident.

