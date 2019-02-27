Menu
Login
The child lay lifeless on the grass along a Lurnea street. Source: 7News
The child lay lifeless on the grass along a Lurnea street. Source: 7News
News

Baby critical after airbag deploys

27th Feb 2019 6:49 AM

AN 11-month-old boy is fighting for life after being critically injured in a car crash in Sydney's southwest.

Police are investigating whether the baby was properly restrained when the BMW he was in collided with a Mercedes-Benz in Lurnea on Monday evening.

Zachariah Wafta had been sitting on his dad Peter's lap in the driver's seat with his child restraint left empty in the back seat, police believe.

The collision triggered the BMW driver's airbag, inflicting critical head and facial injuries on the baby.

"(The driver) was panicked, yelling out get the baby's mother! Get the baby's mother!" witness Lyn Carlin told 7News.

 

The child lay lifeless on the grass along a Lurnea street. Source: 7News
The child lay lifeless on the grass along a Lurnea street. Source: 7News

 

He was airlifted to The Children's Hospital at Westmead, where he remains in a critical condition.

Both drivers escaped uninjured.

 

Baby boy sitting in dad's lap suffers serious injury when airbag deploys.
Baby boy sitting in dad's lap suffers serious injury when airbag deploys.

 

"Investigators will seek to determine where the child was seated when the airbag was deployed," NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

More Stories

airbags baby crash editors picks injury motoring

Top Stories

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News "THE risk to the public was extreme. The police played an important part to ensure that no tragedy occurred, particularly in advance of the alleged pursuit."

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News Heartfelt House CEO up for major award

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.