The horror scene in Perth’s south.
News

Baby boy dies in horror car crash

22nd Apr 2018 5:50 AM

A BABY boy has died after he and his two young parents were thrown from a car during a crash in regional Western Australia.

About 11.50pm on Friday night, a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a three-month-old baby all received serious injuries after their car crashed just north of the Safety Bay Road exit in Baldivis.

The young family is understood to have been thrown from the car.
The young family is understood to have been thrown from the car.

Their vehicle rolled and struck a lamp post, and it is believed all three occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The three were transported to hospital, but the child has since died at Princess Margaret Hospital. The two adults are still in hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash and if the family were wearing seatbelts. A car of a similar description was seen driving in an erratic manner prior to the crash.

Crash officers inspect the scene of the horror accident.
The newborn’s car capsule lays on the side of the road.
crash editors picks fatality rollover

