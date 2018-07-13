Menu
Login
Former Manly Sea Eagle Jackson Hastings has signed with Salford. Picture: Christian Gillies
Former Manly Sea Eagle Jackson Hastings has signed with Salford. Picture: Christian Gillies
Rugby League

Axed Jackson Hastings finds new home

13th Jul 2018 10:15 AM

ENGLISH club Salford has signed Jackson Hastings, initially for the rest of the season, in a bid to retain its Super League status.

The Red Devils have bolstered their injury-hit squad with the capture of the 22-year-old following his release by the Manly.

Hastings has spent most of the season playing in the NRL's second-tier competition after a reported falling-out with some senior Sea Eagles players.

Salford director of rugby Ian Blease said former owner Marwan Koukash helped finance the deal for Hastings, who was  waiting for final visa clearance before linking with the club ahead of the Super 8s.

"A huge amount of hard work behind the scenes has gone into making this happen over the past few months and we are delighted to get it over the line," Blease said.

"Opportunities to sign players this talented do not come along too often and it speaks volumes that we have beaten off some serious competition for his signature.

"I'd like to thank the player's agent for all his help as well as Marwan Koukash, who has honoured his pledge to support the club with the acquisition of a player.

"It is vital we stay in Super League this year and the signing of Jackson Hastings shows that we are very serious about this aim."

Salford has lost seven of its past eight matches and could be confirmed in the bottom four if results go against the club  on Friday night, when it host sCastleford.

Hastings, who has 47 NRL appearances for the Sydney Roosters and the Sea Eagles to his name, is expected to play alongside former Wests Tiger and North Queensland Cowboy Rob Lui in the halves for his new club.

Related Items

ian blease jackson hastings manly sea eagles marwan koukash north queensland cowboys nrl rob lui salford super league wests tigers

Top Stories

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping COLES will continue to offer its heavy-duty plastic bags for free to help customers transition away from … plastic bags.

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    Community "Because of her, we can” was a fitting theme for this celebration

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Movies Hollywood actor will be part of a special screening this week

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    Movies Advance screenings will be held by two local cinemas

    Local Partners