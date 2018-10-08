Menu
TAKE ACTION: Toni Colburn with guest speaker Sherele Moody who started the Red Heart Campaign. PHOTOS MEG BOLTON
Award winning journalist says she was starved as a child

Meg Bolton
8th Oct 2018

DOZENS showed their support for victims of domestic violence by attending a High Tea and Garden Party in Withcott.

In support of National Victims of Crime Awareness Week, the Sunday afternoon event was a platform to address Australia's domestic violence problem.

News Corp journalist and founder of the Red Heart Campaign Sherele Moody was the guest speaker at the event, she shared her domestic violence story.

 

The Walkley Award winner shared experiences from her childhood and what led her to create the anti-domestic violence campaign in 2015.

The project gives a voice to survivors of domestic violence and encourages Australians to take action to end all violence towards women and children.

On average one women in a domestic violence relationship dies every week in Australia.

You can read the survivor's experiences at theredheartcampaign.org.

