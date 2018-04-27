Avicii’s cause of death revealed

28 year-old artist, DJ, and producer Tim Bergling, aka Avicii, took his own life. Picture: KAB/RTN/MPI/Capital Pictures/MEGA

SUPERSTAR DJ Avicii took his own life his family have confirmed, revealing he left a suicide note.

In a poignant statement his family revealed he "couldn't go on", reports The Sun.

The DJ's parents said overnight that, "Tim was not made for the machinery he ended up in".

The statement, translated from Swedish, read: "Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, was one of EDM music’s biggest stars. Picture: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek

"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music.

"He truly battled thoughts about meaning, life, happiness.

"Now, he could not go on any more. He wanted peace.

"Tim was not made for the machinery he ended up in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans, but shunned the spotlight," the statement read.

"Tim, you will forever be loved and missed. Who you were and your music will carry on the memory of you. We love you, the family."

The DJ was found dead at a hotel in Oman on April 20. He was just 28.

It comes as a choir of 1000 singers paid tribute to the Swedish DJ during a concert in his home town of Stockholm, performing his hit Wake Me Up.

Avicii’s family said he struggled to find happiness. Picture: KAB/RTN/MPI/Capital Pictures/MEGA

A video of the performance was posted by the choir's leader following the concert.

"A tribute to Avicii from last night's concert in Stockholm," Happy Voices' choir leader Gabriel Forss wrote. "A thousand singers from my choir Happy Voices performing Wake Me Up.

"Thank you Tim. Your music will forever bring people together."

Avicii onstage with Madonna in 2012. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Despite his massive success following the release of hit-single Levels in 2011, Avicii announced in 2016 that he would not longer perform live, following years health problems caused by stress and alcohol abuse, as well as severe anxiety.

A documentary, Avicii: True Stories showed the DJ under enormous pressure with a schedule that would often see him perform 320 shows per year.

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.

