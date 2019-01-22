Test hopeful’s unreal pink-ball advantage

KURTIS Patterson can lay claim to being one of the few batsmen with a better record with the pink ball than the red.

Drafted into Australia's squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the 25-year-old's potential debut couldn't have come at a better time than ahead of day-night clash at the Gabba.

Two of his five first-class centuries have been in pink ball contests, including at the Gabba against Queensland in 2016.

That's despite having played just six first-class games against the pink ball in total, as opposed to 52 against the red.

Neither do those triple-figure scores take into account last week's twin centuries against Tasmania in Hobart, as the match was not given first-class status.

When including them, Patterson's haul becomes 715 runs at 65 against the pink ball, as opposed to a first-class record of 40.93 against the red.

"It's almost two separate games with the pink ball, when you're playing day and when you're playing night," Patterson said.

Kurtis Patterson impressed in the tour match against Sri Lanka. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

"Particularly if you're starting your innings at night. The ball can react completely differently to how it does in the day.

"I'm not sure how that is but obviously the wicket quickens up a bit. Bowlers' mentalities, they can get more aggressive and charge in and hit the wicket a bit harder.

"I feel like I've played enough pink ball cricket now that I can understand where I'm going with that as do the rest of the boys.

"I guess when we go out there it's just about how well we adapt and adapt to those different moments of the game and who wins those crucial key moments."

Patterson said though that the pink Kookaburra had changed significantly over time and he now expected it to provide plenty of pace and bounce in Brisbane as well as some ping off the bat.

"It's certainly (a) harder (ball)," he said.

KURTIS PATTERSON'S RECORD vs PINK

(including Sri Lank tour match in Hobart)

Matches: 7

Innings: 14

Centuries: 4

Runs: 715

Average: 65.00

vs RED (in first-class cricket)

Matches: 52

Innings: 91

Centuries: 3

Runs: 3357

Average: 40.93