Menu
Login
Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from Avengers: Infinity War.
Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel
Movies

Avengers smashes box office records on opening weekend

Seanna Cronin
by
30th Apr 2018 1:45 PM

THE must-see movie of the year is now also the highest grossing after a mammoth opening weekend.

Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War earned $630 million in its first weekend ($A83l million), the biggest ever global opening.

It's a significant increase on the $530m taken in by The Fate of the Furious last year.

The culmination of a decade of Marvel blockbusters, Infinity War assembled of the biggest casts in movie history and, as expected, Marvel fans flocked to cinemas to see them battle the galactic villain Thanos.

After five days in Australian cinemas, opening one day earlier than usual on the Anzac Day public holiday, Infinity War took in $30m.

It also overtook Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the largest ever opening weekend in the US, hauling in $250m domestically.

Perhaps most impressive is that the records were broken without the help of the sizeable Chinese market, where the film opens on May 11. 

avengers avengers infinity war marvel movies

Top Stories

    UP CLOSE: Simon Baker talks about the making of Breath

    UP CLOSE: Simon Baker talks about the making of Breath

    Movies BEFORE you watch this highly-anticipated movie, which opens in cinemas this Thursday, read what Simon Baker has to say about it.

    Young music will meet this July

    Young music will meet this July

    Music The Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra is back on stage soon

    Voila! French films coming to Northern Rivers cinema

    Voila! French films coming to Northern Rivers cinema

    Movies Check out this 'tres chic' selection of cinema from France.

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Movies The franchise's new instalment, Infinity War, open in cinemas today

    Local Partners