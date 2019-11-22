Automotive tycoon helps equine disability support service

SAFETY: Ballina's Riding for the Disabled is improving the wellbeing of 11 horses they use in their Teven precinct.

Marc Stapelberg

RIDING For The Disabled Ballina has received a $2,065 grant from the Northern Rivers Community Foundation (NRCF), with fund donated for the first time by the James Frizelle Foundation.

The fund will allow the not-for profit to install safety poly belting for their horse stalls in Teven.

Assistant coach and treasurer Anne Shaw said Rising for the Disabled will use the funds to ensure the 11 horses they use are safer when resting.

The organisation owns most of the horses and close to 50 volunteers offer horse-related activities to 30 local children and adults living with mixed abilities, living with a number of different conditions such as different levels of autism, cerebral palsy, and others.

The project will purchase and install polly belting on the horse stalls for safety purposes while the horses are resting.

"It will provide a barrier between the bottom rail of our horse stalls and the ground,” Ms Shaw said.

"Our stalls are made of horizontal metal bars, so when the horses sit down or lay down they can't get their legs caught under the bottom rail.

"If they get in the wrong position and they get their legs caught, they can panic and hurt themselves.”

The James Frizelle Foundation was recently confirmed as one of the newest supporters of the NRCF.

Mr Frizelle sold his automotive business in 2017 and set up a private foundation to give back to the Northern Rivers and the Gold Coast communities.