Summer of firsts with cricket to break new ground

Australia's summer of cricket has been locked in.

INDIA, South Africa and Sri Lanka's men's teams and New Zealand's women's team will all tour Australia in a blockbuster 2018-19 summer of cricket, with every delivery broadcast live on Fox Sports.

In a summer of firsts, Perth Stadium and Canberra's Manuka Oval will both hosts Tests for the first time and the Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium will house a Twenty20 between Australia and South Africa on November 17, Cricket Australia announced on Monday.

Australia's men's team will play six Tests, six one-day internationals and four Twenty20s at home this summer, and the women's team will play three Twenty20s against New Zealand before heading to the West Indies for their World Twenty20 campaign. The Southern Stars will then play three ODIs at home against New Zealand in February.

Australia's men will kick off their home summer for a three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on November 4 at Perth Stadium, before matches at Adelaide Oval (Nov. 9) and Hobart (Nov. 11) and a Twenty20 at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast (Nov. 17). The series will be the first time the two teams have met since March-April's fiery four-Test series.

Australia will remain in the coloured clothing for the remainder of November with three Twenty20s against India locked in before the Border-Gavaskar Test series commences.

Virat Kohli’s India will play four Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s in Australia this summer.

The four-Test series will begin at Adelaide Oval (Dec. 6) but it remains to be seen whether the clash will be a day-night fixture. The two teams will then venture west to play in Perth Stadium's maiden Test mach (14 December), before traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests (Jan. 3).

India will remain in Australia for three ODIs on January 12 (SCG), 15 (Adelaide Oval) and 18 (MCG).

Tim Paine's team will wrap up the home summer with Tests against Sri Lanka at the Gabba (Jan. 24) and Manuka Oval in Canberra (Feb. 1).

While CA remains in negotiations with India's cricket board to make Adelaide Oval's fixture a day-night Test, the Gabba clash against Sri Lanka has been confirmed as a pink-ball Test.

The entirety of the summer's cricket will be broadcast on Fox Sports, with the Southern Stars' series against New Zealand launching network's new partnership with CA, before the men's team's takes on Pakistan in Test and one-dayers in the UAE in October

Alongside every ball Australia's men's and women's teams play at home for the next six summers, Fox Sports will be broadcasting 13 one-day cup matches per season and every Sheffield Shield final, with a cricket dedicated channel to be launched later this year.

FIXTURE LIST

MEN'S TEAM

Limited-overs against South Africa

November 4 at Perth Stadium, ODI

November 9 at Adelaide Oval, ODI

November 11 at Blundstone Arena, ODI

November 17 at Metricon Stadium, T20

T20s against India

November 21 at the Gabba

November 23 at the MCG

November 25 at the SCG

Border-Gavaskar Test series

December 6-10 at Adelaide Oval

December 14-18 at Perth Stadium

December 26-30 at the MCG

January 3-7 at the SCG

ODIs against India

January 12 at the SCG

January 15 at Adelaide Oval

January 18 at the MCG

Tests against Sri Lanka

January 24-28 at Gabba (D/N)

February 1-5 at Manuka Oval

WOMEN'S TEAM

T20s against New Zealand

September 29 at North Sydney Oval

October 1 at Allan Border Field

October 5 at Manuka Oval

ODIs against New Zealand

February 22 at WACA

February 24 at Karn rolton Oval

March 1 at Junction Oval