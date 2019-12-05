Australia’s biggest grossing film snubbed at awards

Despite being the most commercially successful Australian film of the year with box office sales of more than $11.5 million, Michelle Payne biopic Ride Like A Girl failed to pick up any awards at the industry's biggest night of the year.

Nominated in three categories at last night's Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) Awards, Teresa Palmer missed out on the Best Actress trophy to Aisling Franciosi for The Nightingale, which also trumped Ride Like A Girl for Best Film. The film also missed out on Best Original Music Score.

"It is very overwhelming and hard to believe at times," Melbourne Cup winning jockey Payne told The Daily Telegraph of the film's success.

"It (the film) represents following a dream and perseverance. It is not always going to be easy in life but you have to believe in yourself and stick at it and I really am proud of that."

Actor Sam Neil, who plays Payne's father Paddy in the film, was disappointed Ride Like A Girl didn't win anything.

"Given that it's the highest-grossing film, it would be great if it got (an award). It's been very popular, I get stopped in the street by people who say they loved it."

Ride Like A Girl was directed by Rachel Griffiths, who did take home an award, winning Best Guest or Supporting Actress in a TV drama for ABC series, Total Control.

Teresa Palmer and Stevie Payne in a scene from the movie Ride Like A Girl. Transmission Films.

Deborah Mailman also won for that series, named Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama.

Jennifer Kent directed The Nightingale was the big winner of the night, also securing Best Supporting Actress for Magnolia Maymuru, Best Direction and Best Screenplay.

Neill meanwhile received the Longford Lyell Award, a lifetime achievement honour for his almost five decades on the big and small screen. Academy Award winning director George Miller presented Neill the award with touching tributes from Meryl Streep, Taika Waititi and Jane Campion.

Sam Neill accepts the Longford Lyell Award from George Miller with a warm embrace at the 2019 AACTA Awards at The Star on Wednesday. Picture: Brent Lewin/Getty

FULL LIST OF 2019 AACTA AWARD WINNERS:

Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama

Deborah Mailman TOTAL CONTROL - Blackfella Films (ABC)

Best Guest or Supporting Actor in a Television Drama

Richard Roxburgh THE HUNTING - Closer Productions (SBS)

BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

Lego Masters Australia - Endemol Shine Australia

BEST DIRECTION

The Nightingale - Jennifer Kent

BEST SCREENPLAY

The Nightingale - Jennifer Kent

BEST DOCUMENTARY OR FACTUAL PROGRAM

Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The Australian Dream

BEST FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

You Can't Ask That (ABC)

BEST TELEFEATURE OR MINI SERIES

Lambs of God (Foxtel - Showcase)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Alison Bell - The Letdown (ABC)

BEST ONLINE DRAMA OR COMEDY

Robbie Hood

BEST LEAD ACTOR

Damon Herriman - Judy & Punch

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Scott Ryan - Mr Inbetween (Foxtel - Showcase)

BEST LEAD ACTRESS

Aisling Franciosi - The Nightingale

BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Rachel Griffiths - Total Control (ABC)

THE BYRON KENNEDY AWARD

PJ Voeten

THE LONGFORD LYELL AWARD

Sam Neill

BEST ASIAN FILM

Parasite

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Total Control (ABC)

BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Love It Or List It (Foxtel - Lifestyle)

BEST REALITY PROGRAM

Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders (Ten)

BEST FILM

The Nightingale