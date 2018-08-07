Australian tourist raped in Croatia

CROATIAN police are investigating the allegeed rape of a 23-year-old Australian woman in the resort town of Makarska.

The woman has told police she was raped on the beach in the early hours of the morning, the Herald Sun reports.

A Croatian police statement said the woman had arrived at the local hospital's emergency department about 2.30am, but it's not clear which day the woman went to the hospital.

The woman told police she had been raped by an unknown man.

The police statement said she had been under the influence of alcohol and could provide only limited details about her assailant.

Makarska is a popular seaside town on the Makarska Riviera, near the popular tourist spots of Dubrovnik and Split on Croatia's Dalmatian coast.