Menu
Login
A soldier has died at Puckapunyal Army base. Picture: Mark Stewart
A soldier has died at Puckapunyal Army base. Picture: Mark Stewart
News

Australian soldier dies in training exercise

by Rohan Smith
16th Jan 2019 8:46 AM

A SOLDIER has collapsed and died during a routine training exercise at an Army base in central Victoria.

The soldier, who has not been named, died yesterday morning at the Puckapunyal Army base, 116km north of Melbourne.

The Department of Defence said the soldier collapsed during training and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He was dead before paramedics arrived. The exact cause of death is unknown.

An Australian Army M1A1 Abrams tank fires at targets during Exercise Chong Ju at Puckapunyal training area in May last year.
An Australian Army M1A1 Abrams tank fires at targets during Exercise Chong Ju at Puckapunyal training area in May last year.

 

In a statement, the Department said CPR was performed before paramedics arrived.

"Defence has notified the soldier's family and is providing support to them during this difficult time," a spokesman said.

He said the death was "a tragedy and deeply felt by the Army family".

The Puckapunyal base, roughly 40,000 hectares, opened in 1939 and is one of Australia's biggest field training bases.

More to come

More Stories

adf death editors picks general-seniors-news puckapunyal army base soldier training exercise victoria

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa