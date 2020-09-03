Menu
Australian live export ship missing after typhoon

by Phoebe Loomes
3rd Sep 2020 12:03 PM | Updated: 12:12 PM

The Japanese coastguard is searching for a missing Australian live export ship after a typhoon hit waters south west of Japan.

On board the missing vessel are two Australians and two New Zealanders, as well as a crew including 39 people from the Philippines and one person from Singapore according to The New Zealand Herald. Also on board are about 5800 head of cattle.

The search efforts are being affected by Typhoon Maysak. The cargo ship went missing after sending a distress signal during the typhoon, while in the East China Sea.

 

An infrared satellite of Maysak. Picture: NASA MODIS Source:Supplied
The Gulf Livestock 1 is missing in waters south west of Japan. Picture: Vesselfinder.com
The ship is en route to China after departing from Napier in New Zealand on August 14. It was expected to arrive in China on September 3.

The live export ship was in waters west of Amami Oshima Island in south west Japan, according to a report from Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

About 7pm Japanese time NHK reported a sea patrol plane had spotted a life jacket in the waters, as well as an object that looked like a lifeboat.

Originally published as Australian ship missing after typhoon

