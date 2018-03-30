Menu
Aussie 7s captain coward punched

James Stannard was coward punched overnight
by Jamie Pandaram

AUSTRALIAN rugby sevens captain James Stannard has been hospitalised after allegedly being coward punched.

Stannard is conscious and has escaped major injury, having been floored on Coogee Bay Rd outside a kebab shop in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man approached Stannard about 3.10am and punched him in the head, resulting in the rugby player falling back and hitting his head on the pavement.

A 22-year-old man who allegedly punched Stannard fled the scene but was caught by other witnesses and held until police arrived to arrest him.

 

Stannard was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital. He was said to be awake and recovering well.

The 22-year-old British national was taken to Maroubra Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has been granted strict conditional bail and is expected to appear at Waverley Local Court on Thursday, April 19.

One of the most popular figures on the Australian sevens scene, 35-year-old Stannard was recently chosen to captain Australia at the coming Commonwealth Games.

Topics:  australian sevens commonwealth games coward punch james stannard

