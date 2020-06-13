Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Australian sentenced to death in China

by David Aidone, AAP
13th Jun 2020 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An Australian man has reportedly been sentenced to death in China for drug-smuggling offences.

Local media reports the man was detained in the Chinese city of Guangzhou in 2013 for smuggling 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court today announced the man had been sentenced to death in a "first-instance judgment" on Wednesday, June 10.

 

The Federal Government has reportedly confirmed the sentence, and has identified the Australian man as Cam Gillespie, according to Nine Newspapers.

News Corp Australia has contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for comment.

It comes amid heightened tensions between Canberra and Beijing, with China recently calling for Australia to "do some soul-searching" and face up to racism against Chinese students.

Chinese authorities have told students to reconsider travelling to Australia, warning of a rise in racist attacks.

When it comes to our record of multiculturalism, of freedom of religion, of liberty, treating everybody equally, I'm happy to stack Australia's record up all around the world," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Beijing has also targeted Australian barley farmers and beef producers after Mr Morrison led international calls for an independent coronavirus inquiry. He has described China's multi-pronged trade attacks as coercion.

With diplomatic relations in the doldrums, Mr Morrison was asked whether Australia's "comprehensive strategic partnership" with China was working.

"Well, Australia has done nothing to injure it," he told reporters. "I stress that Australia has done nothing to injure that partnership, nothing at all."

More to come.

 

Originally published as Australian sentenced to death in China

More Stories

crime drugs drug smuggling editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gyms pumped about reopening

        premium_icon Gyms pumped about reopening

        Sport GYMS around the Northern Rivers can reopen with up to 20 clients from June 13.

        Stunning photo by Ballina boy, 7, wins national prize

        premium_icon Stunning photo by Ballina boy, 7, wins national prize

        News “WHEN I was told I was the national winner I was like, ‘Oh my god’. I was so...

        Splendour cancellation’s ‘massive’ impact on region

        premium_icon Splendour cancellation’s ‘massive’ impact on region

        News THERE will be a flow on effect far beyond the entertainment industry.

        Tweed leaders rally for funding to prevent another tragedy

        premium_icon Tweed leaders rally for funding to prevent another tragedy

        News MP and councillor rally for funding to increase shark mitigation