Menu
Login
Nick Garratt died suddenly Monday
Nick Garratt died suddenly Monday
Sport

Australian Olympic coach’s sudden death

9th Jul 2019 12:34 PM

AUSTRALIAN rowing has been rocked by the sudden death of four-time Olympics coach Nick Garratt.

Garratt was in Penrith with the Australian under-23 rowing team, overseeing the lightweight women's pair and lightweight men's double scull, when he died suddenly on Monday.

Rowing Australia is working closely to support the team, who are due to travel to the USA for the under-23 world championships next week.

Rowing Australia President Rob Scott said the organisation was deeply shocked and saddened to lose 71-year-old Garratt.

"He was a passionate rowing coach who worked tirelessly to develop and support Australian rowers from grassroots to Olympic level," Scott said.

"He was a greatly loved and admired member of our rowing family and we are all feeling this profound loss.

"Our thoughts are with Nick's family, his athletes and colleagues, both current and past, at this difficult time." Chair of the Australian Olympic Committee, John Coates also paid tribute, with Garratt coaching at four Olympics from 2000 to 2012.

"This is a shock and the saddest of days for us all. Nick has given so much to rowing at every level and to the Olympic movement in Australia over many decades," Coates said.

"At Olympic level, at national level and at club level, there are many hundreds of rowers, young and mature, who are in his debt as a coach and mentor."

In 2016 Garratt received an AM in the Australia Day honours.

death olympic rowing rowing australia rowing coach

Top Stories

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News More than two million Australians are being urged to check their pay slips to ensure they have received a pay rise.

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come, doctors warn