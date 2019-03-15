Supercars champ misses out on clean sweep of poles in Melbourne

Scott McLaughlin sets the pace in his Ford Mustang during qualifying.

SCOTT McLaughlin has won his 50th career qualifying session but failed to claim a clean sweep of pole positions at the Australian Grand Prix, denied by Chaz Mostert at Melbourne's Albert Park.

McLaughlin won the first three poles of the meet but was edged out by just eight hundredths of a second in the fourth and final qualifying session by Mostert.

The DJR Team Penske man has been utterly rampant in Melbourne and looks set to increase his championship lead in races this weekend, beginning on Friday afternoon.

"It would have been cool to be four up but congrats to Chaz and his team," McLaughlin said.

"We've got a great car for the races as well and we start from pole three times."

Since entering the sport, McLaughlin has been known as a qualifying ace and this season he's won four of the first six pole positions on offer. Curiously, he's won 17 of those poles in car No.33 while at Barry Rogers Motorsport, and 33 in car No.17.

The Kiwi also won both races at the Adelaide 500 and with the superior pace of his Mustang, should leave Melbourne with an enhanced lead in the series standings.

Chaz Mostert claimed pole for the fourth Supercars race in Melbourne. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes)

His fellow Ford drivers dined out on the street circuit designed for Formula One.

In race three qualifying, the top four finishers were Mustangs; five of the top-six finishers were Mustangs for race four.

On Friday, McLaughlin beat Tickford Racing's Cam Waters to the qualifying win for race five before Mostert snuck home in race six.

Mostert's strategy of staying in pit lane longer than his rivals paid dividends for his first qualifying win in 18 months.

Now he just needs to shake off a persistent flu that's dogged him for a fortnight.

"I'm still a bit crook but it's no excuse," he said.

"When the heart rate comes up and the adrenalin kicks in ... you don't feel like you've got the flu."

Friday's first race, over 25 laps, begins at 5.55pm before two races on Saturday afternoon and a final hitout on Sunday.

