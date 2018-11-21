Aussie lingo a living, thriving language

AUSTRALIAN English is thriving* and not in danger of being replaced by American English, according to the authors of the Australian National Dictionary, which turns 30 this year.

First published in 1988, the Australian National Dictionary (AND for short) records the history of uniquely* Australian words from the first time they appear in print to their current use.

Dr Amanda Laugesen, Director of the Australian National Dictionary Centre, (ANDC) based at The Australian National University (ANU), said many people think American English is becoming dominant* but that is not true.

Then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd giving out toy koalas to children in Lima, Peru in 2008 while attending the meeting of regional leaders called the APEC Summit. Using gifts and being friendly and jokey to try to charm another country’s leaders to do what you want instead of being tough is an Australianism called “koala diplomacy”.

"Certainly we see American terms, especially slang, coming into our language, but our research reveals a lot of new words continue to enter Australian English," she said.

"Phrases like 'koala diplomacy', where we use koalas as gifts to other countries as a form of Australian soft power diplomacy*, or 'doing a Johnny Farnham' - a reappearance after an apparent* retirement, are evidence that our distinct brand of the English language is flourishing*.

Australian singer John (Johnny) Farnham performing at a drought relief concert in October. He first retired about 15 years ago but has kept performing almost constantly since. This has given rise to the Australianism “doing a Johnny Farnham”. Picture: Luke Drew

"In our anniversary year, we're looking back over 30 years of words that have emerged as a result of political influences, lifestyle changes, events or social and cultural trends which have shaped the language.

"Words like 'sheila', 'bonza' and 'cobber' recognised as typically Australian have largely fallen out of use, but many new Australianisms have entered the language. For example, Invasion Day, stolen generation, and welcome to country have entered the language as a reflection of the impact of Indigenous politics.

"Demographic* shifts have given us seachangers and grey nomads and in some cases, one word such as bogan has been adopted nationally, largely replacing regional terms such as chigga (Tasmania), westie (NSW), booner (ACT), and bevan (Queensland)."

Cheryl and Graham Cook and Tony and Kathy Candeloro are “grey nomads”, which means they are older people travelling around Australia in caravans. Picture: Patrick Gee

Dr Laugesen said over the past 30 years, politicians have given us some new words and sayings.

"John Howard gave us the barbecue stopper, Julia Gillard gave us the captain's call and Tony Abbott popularised shirtfront.

"Our tendency to add '-ie', '-y' or '-o' to the ends of words continues to be an Australian trademark," said Dr Laugesen, citing recent examples: firie, ambo, schnitty, exxy, deso and devo.

"Australian English continues to be very much marked by its acceptance of informality* and use of slang," she said.

The second edition of the AND was published in 2016 and a third edition is underway. It is published by Oxford University Press Australia and New Zealand.

AUSTRALIANISMS FROM THE 1980s

enterprise bargaining

economic rationalism

razor-gang

the Accord

Invasion day

Survival day

stolen generation

makarata

native title

terra nullius

flat white

FROM THE 1990s

budgie smugglers

muggachino, babychino, magic

barbecue stopper

headland speech

Sorry Day

welcome to country

seachange

grey nomad

FROM THE 2000s

tree-Change, Desert change

captain's pick, captain's call

democracy sausage (word of the year for 2016)

shirtfront

not happy Jan

FIFO

This story was published with permission from ANU

Clarissa Blaufelder and Dominic Titus playing Mattel’s Aussie Scrabble when it first came out in 2016. Picture: Mark Stewart

GLOSSARY

thriving: doing very well, healthy

uniquely: like nothing else

dominant: strongest

soft power diplomacy: trying to get your way by being nice rather than fighting

apparent: obvious

flourishing: thriving

demographic: relating to how the community or population is structured in terms of wealth and the way people live

informality: relaxed, friendly