Derby winner facing retirement after injury

Levendi holds off Ace High to win the Australian Derby last year. Picture: AAP

AUSTRALIAN Derby winner Levendi has suffered a suspected pelvic injury in a barrier trial which could spell the end of his racing career.

The Peter Gelagotis-trained four-year-old was being prepared for a Sydney autumn campaign aimed at enhancing his prospects as a stallion.

Brenton Avdulla pulled Levendi up shortly after the start of Monday's trial at Warwick Farm when it was apparent something was wrong.

The Gelagotis stable said the horse had appeared to suffer a pelvic fracture.

"Upon an early Vet inspection it appears Levendi has suffered a pelvic fracture to the offside hind," the stable wrote on Twitter.

"Unfortunately he will miss @atc_races Carnival and his future will be decided in the coming months upon medical advice from our entire Veterinary Team. The horse is in good care."

Levendi missed the spring when he was given a lengthy spell after having bone chips removed from both knees.

He has raced 10 times and won five races from 1200m to the 2400m of the Derby in April last year.