Menu
Login
Cricket

Classy Khawaja steers Australia to lunch

7th Dec 2018 1:26 PM
Usman Khawaja led the way with the bat. Picture: Getty Images
Usman Khawaja led the way with the bat. Picture: Getty Images

USMAN Khawaja has steered Australia to lunch on day two with a patient knock as the hosts eat into India's first innings total of 250.

But Australia have already lost both openers, with Aaron Finch castled by Ishant Sharma for a three-ball duck before debutant Marcus Harris fell to Ravi Ashwin for 26 in a fine first-up showing.

It left Khawaja to carry the can, and he is unbeaten on 21 with Shaun Marsh on 1 and Australia 2-57 at lunch.

India's innings lasted just one ball into Friday, with Josh Hazlewood knocking over Mohammed Shami straight away.

Australia's innings got off to the wort possible start with Finch sensationally knocked over by Sharma with just the third delivery of Australia's innings.

After nervously leaving his second ball, Finch tried to drive a delivery that cut back into the right-hander, collected an inside edge and smashed into Finch's castle.

Two stumps went flying out of the ground to add insult to injury for Finch, who fell for a three-ball duck.

Only his leg stump was left standing.

Aaron Finch is bowled for a duck.
Aaron Finch is bowled for a duck.

"Stumps everywhere. Aaron Finch gone for a duck, it's a disastrous start for Australia," cricket commentator Gerard Whateley said.

"That is a rude start for the hosts."

 

More Stories

adelaide australia v india test cricket usman khawaja
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On VISITING Pat and Gynette Kennedy's home is a Northern Rivers Christmas tradition that has been going for 24 years.

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Local Partners