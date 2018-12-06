Menu
Login
Pat Cummins strikes a telling blow as Virat Kohli departs.
Pat Cummins strikes a telling blow as Virat Kohli departs.
Cricket

King Bunny? Kohli conqueror's outrageous stat

by Russell Gould and Martin Gibbes
6th Dec 2018 5:12 PM

VIRAT Kohli's first knock in Australia in four years lasted a mere 16 balls and 17 nervy minutes.

He poked around for three singles before his eyes lit up when Pat Cummins pushed one slightly wider.

Kohli launched into a full-blooded drive, got an outside edge that flew hard to gully.

 

And then Usman Khawaja intervened. The Aussie star dived to his left and plucked the ball out of the air with his left hand.

Kohli entered the fray much earlier than he probably anticipated after he won the toss on a pitch that looked full of runs at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

India may have been in big trouble after losing both openers cheaply but it's a situation the 30-year-old usually embraces.

And added to the fact that he had scored three hundreds in four innings in Adelaide and the fans were expecting much, much more than three runs.

The Aussie bowlers had been toiling in 35C heat for half an hour, Mitch Starc was nearly through his opening spell, Josh Hazlewood should have been tiring.

But the ball was nibbling around just enough to expose the only apparent weakness Kohli had, to balls that seamed away.

Usman Khawaja pulled off a stunner to get the break through.
Usman Khawaja pulled off a stunner to get the break through.

Starc gave Kohli a short one in the final over of his first spell, and then Hazlewood did too.

But it was Cummins who proved the destroyer.

The last time Cummins bowled to Kohli, in Ranchi in 2017, he got him out.

It only took three balls for Cummins to get him again.

The king had been dethroned, at least for now.

More Stories

australia v india first test pat cummins usman khawaja virat kohli
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News A staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel for a “microsleep” that can last as little as one second but still have deadly consequences.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Local Partners