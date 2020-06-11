Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Legislation is on the verge of passing federal parliament to bring Australian sport integrity under the umbrella of a tougher new body.
Legislation is on the verge of passing federal parliament to bring Australian sport integrity under the umbrella of a tougher new body.
Sport

Australia set for new anti-doping regime

by Matt Coughlan
11th Jun 2020 8:05 PM

Australian sport's anti-doping regime will get tough new powers to investigate athletes suspected of drug cheating.

Legislation is set to pass federal parliament to combine national sport integrity into a single body, replacing anti-doping organisation ASADA.

Under the new arrangements, Sport Integrity Australia will take over control for integrity from codes around the country.

Athletes will no longer have the right not to self-incriminate.

Appeals will be limited to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport rather than local bodies like the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

The government agreed to Labor's changes to stop the threshold for issuing a disclosure notice being lowered from reasonable belief to suspicion.

The bill will now return to the lower house for final approvals.

Sport Minister Richard Colbeck said the changes were crucial to keeping Australia at the front of the global fight against doping.

"The fight against doping in sport continues to get tougher," he told parliament

The Greens and athlete advocates warned the measures go too far in eroding the human rights of sportspeople.

Originally published as Australia set for new anti-doping regime

anti-doping drugs sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help raise $200,000 to support our community

        premium_icon Help raise $200,000 to support our community

        News THE Northern Rivers Community Foundation hopes to raise money to offer grants to community organisations in need.

        Controversial artist to judge prestigious local prize

        premium_icon Controversial artist to judge prestigious local prize

        News THE Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize winner will be decided by a successful and...

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures

        Getting medicinal cannabis no longer a ‘clandestine’ affair

        premium_icon Getting medicinal cannabis no longer a ‘clandestine’ affair

        News AS the stigma around medicinal cannabis begins to ease, patients can begin to feel...