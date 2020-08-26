Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Politics

Australia ‘not built for internal borders’: PM

by Matthew Killoran
26th Aug 2020 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE border skirmish is heating up again as Prime Minister Scott Morrison starts sharpening his position on the states' lockup, saying "we can't live in a risk-free society".

After weeks of pulling back on borders for National Cabinet unity, Mr Morrison declared Australia "was not built for having internal borders".

It follows the Nationals increasingly firing up over hard line restrictions, beyond the original border shutdowns when the pandemic took hold in Australia, which were causing problems for farmers and regional Australians seeking medical care.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is sharpening his language on border restrictions. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gary Ramage
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is sharpening his language on border restrictions. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gary Ramage

Mr Morrison said closed borders "do cost" and should not be entered into lightly.

"Australia was not built to have internal borders," he said.

"You should be seeking at all opportunities to lift them whenever you can. That of course will always be based on medical advice. You can't live in a risk-free society. Zero per cent is not a threshold for how borders should be managed."

There has been increasing pressure from business over the borders, including the Business Council of Australia and Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland who secured signatures from dozens of lobby groups calling for a nationally consistent approach on the restrictions.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CANCELLED: Shock decision on Falls Festival Byron Bay

        CANCELLED: Shock decision on Falls Festival Byron Bay

        News THE organisers have asked punters to "consider this a raincheck".

        Nurse hit in head, wardsman bitten in hospital assaults

        Premium Content Nurse hit in head, wardsman bitten in hospital assaults

        News Three alleged assaults spark calls for security to be beefed up

        76 recommendations to better prepare for bushfires

        Premium Content 76 recommendations to better prepare for bushfires

        News THE NSW Government has said it will adopt the 76 recommendations in the NSW...

        Look out Kyogle, the bowlo is about to get hot, hot, hot

        Premium Content Look out Kyogle, the bowlo is about to get hot, hot, hot

        News THE national Secret Fantasies tour is coming to our region soon, and you won’t want...