‘Australia first’: Group defends signs plastered

A group which has been plastering 'racist' posters across Townsville including 'white youths patrol this area for your security' have defended their actions as police zero in on those behind the divisive slogans.

Townsville Free Corps was founded this year and have been actively pushing their message to the community.

The group say their goal is 'to cultivate the youth so that they are fully equipped to defend and preserve their people, their community and their way of life in the face of adversity.'

MORE NEWS>>>

• Former Townsville soldier Dane Andrew Pilcher to face second murder trial

• Paige Gallon crash: Driver charged over teen's death after long investigation

• Cleveland Youth Detention Centre inmates come off roof after iPads, laptops go flat

Some of their posters say things including 'white youths patrol this area for your security' and 'stop the replacement and keep Australia, Australian! Defend your people, the nation they have built and their way of life'.

Townsville Free Corps sign.

The group update members on social app Telegram on where they have put up their signs.

Under one post the caption read 'take note of the flashing police lights in the background of the second picture. Crime truly is in everyone's faces, yet the public are still too afraid to speak their mind about the issue for the fear of being called a 'racist'.

The group claim to have put their content in suburbs including Vincent, Gulliver, Annandale, Rosslea, Mundingburra, Pimlico, Aitkenvale, Mysterton and Condon.

Townsville Free Corps sign.

Posters have also appeared in Charters Towers.

Signs have also been allegedly placed outside of facilities including NRL Cowboys House, William Ross State High School and Southern Cross Catholic College.

The posters have been plastered on light posts, bus stops, park benches and bins among other things.

In an exclusive chat with the Bulletin, the Townsville Free Corps founder said 'countless' posters had gone up around the city.

"The idea behind the Free Corp is to organise like-minded young people so that they may act as leaders for the community in the face of adversity," they said.

The organiser said the community's reaction to the posters were 'mainly hysterical'.

"These kind of ideas are not in the public's frame of mind, which is a big issue to us," they said.

Townsville Free Corps sign.

"They see white people talking about self preservation and the preservation of a nation and a culture they have built and freak out while they celebrate NAIDOC week with excitement while not being represented. This is wrong.

"It's perfectly fine to celebrate the culture of the Aboriginals, but all cultures are not being treated and respected equally. They're being forced to battle in this "multicultural" arena in which all cultures are made fools of.

"I think it's bringing Australia and it's people to the table for once. Australia first. An equal to others, regardless of how desirable it is to others. It's our own."

Townsville police Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said they were working to track down those responsible for the posters.

"The Queensland Police Service are investigating after a number of posters containing racist messages were put up in public places across Townsville," Det Insp Lawson said.

Townsville Free Corps sign.

"Racism isn't acceptable and we encourage the community to work with us by supplying information to combat crime.

"Significant penalties apply and the community can rest assured police will fully investigate matters brought to their attention.

"Anyone that may have seen anything suspicious or has any information that may assist investigators are being urged to contact police.

"Investigations continue."

Originally published as 'Australia first': Group defends signs plastered over Townsville