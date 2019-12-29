Mooy lights up EPL with stunning goal for Brighton

Aaron Mooy has played a part in both goals as Brighton recorded their first home win since November with a convincing 2-0 victory over a lacklustre Bournemouth side at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls suffered their biggest home defeat in the English Premier League in this fixture last season but got off to a dream start on Saturday when Alireza Jahanbakhsh hit his first goal for the club.

The game was not without controversy, with VAR overruling a second-half goal from Dan Burn after the left-back was judged to be offside.

Brighton did not have to wait too long for their second goal, however, as Australia's Mooy, who impressed throughout in the centre of midfield, took a touch on his chest before firing home and making sure of all three points for the home side.

Mooy Mooy Mooy!!!



Aaron Mooy scores an absolute beauty after bossing the entire match.



His first goal for Brighton. 👏👏👏#BHABOU #GoSocceroos #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/efGH85w3O2 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 28, 2019

The result moves the Seagulls three points above Bournemouth, who have just two wins from their last 14 top-flight matches.

Less than three minutes after the game kicked off, Mooy steamed through the Bournemouth defence before passing to Neal Maupay, who offloaded for Jahanbakhsh to strike the ball past Aaron Ramsdale and give his side an early lead, before falling to the ground in tears as he became the third Iranian to find the net in the EPL.

The Cherries almost struck back immediately, with Australia international Mathew Ryan forced into a diving save to prevent Joshua King from finding the far corner after he was cleverly played in by Diego Rico.

In the first half vs. Bournemouth, Aaron Mooy ranked first in:



• final third passes (18)

• chances created (4)

• completed crosses (2)



Won 100% of his tackles too. 👏 pic.twitter.com/wdbpDg6Q0M — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 28, 2019

Both sides enjoyed periods of possession after the opener, with Mooy running the midfield for Brighton, but clear-cut opportunities proved hard to come by.

The home side appeared to have doubled their lead at the start of the second half after the Cherries' defence were unable to clear the ball, which fell to the towering Burn who took a touch before turning and slotting past Ramsdale.

Referee Paul Tierney awarded the goal only for VAR to undertake a lengthy review for offside, and left-back Burn was denied his first for the Seagulls. However, Mooy doubled his side's lead in the 79th minute.

The 29-year-old, on loan from Huddersfield, controlled the ball from Leandro Trossard on his chest, before taking it away from the defender and steering home.

"It was an amazing feeling," Mooy said post-match. "I felt like we dominated large parts of the game, and I think we need the next goal to sort of kill the game a bit.

"So I was very happy, obviously, to get my first goal."

Such quick feet from Mooy, such a good goal. In great form. #bhafc will surely make loan permanent. Danny Cowley #htafc told Radio Leeds on Dec 20 there will be ‘conversations’. Mooy’s form + Town deal running until 2022 means ‘we will be protected financially’, Cowley emphasised — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 28, 2019

Three huge points for Brighton! Another outstanding performance from Aaron Mooy, deserved his goal, and what a touch it was to set himself to shoot 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 LOVE IT #bhafc — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) December 28, 2019