Aussie’s incredible record-breaking feat

Meg Draffin is the first Australian with cystic fibrosis to climb Mt Kilimanjaro. Picture: Sunday Night

Footage of Meg Draffin's gruelling journey to become the first Australian with cystic fibrosis to climb Mt Kilimanjaro has been revealed.

The 24-year-old Sydney woman completed the seven-day climb in July/August this year and said it was "by far the hardest thing I've ever done".

Draffin's journey was filmed by Sunday Night and footage showed her training in the lead-up to the climb and the challenges she faced on the trail.

Mt Kilimanjaro is Africa's highest mountain and Draffin undertook altitude training ahead of her record attempt.

Having cystic fibrosis, an incurable genetic condition that impacts the functioning of the lungs and makes it difficult for sufferers to breath, made the climb even more challenging.

Meg Draffin takes a break as the climb takes its toll. Picture: Sunday Night

At times Draffin struggles to breathe and said it felt like her lungs were "throbbing" for most of the journey. At times she seems near collapse and close to tears as she contemplates the gruelling path ahead.

She even lends her asthma puffer to an experienced guide who is overcome by the conditions and has to be helped by another guide down the mountain.

However, Draffin was determined to reach the summit and said she didn't want her cystic fibrosis to stop her from doing things.

Draffin's boyfriend Nathan Roye provided constant support during the climb and describes her as one of the "most determined and strongest people I know".

Meg Draffin and her boyfriend Nathan Roye. Picture: Sunday Night

As Draffin reaches the summit, Roye says excitedly "you just made history" and asks her how she feels.

Meg Draffin touching the sign at the top of Mt Kilimanjaro. Picture: Sunday Night

"Pretty damn good," she replies. "I'm so happy."

As part of the climb Draffin has raised more than $53,000 for the CF Clinic at the Children's Hospital at Westmead in Sydney.