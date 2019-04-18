Menu
A man inserting a vote to a ballot box.
Politics

Crucial deadline looms for all Aussies

by Phoebe Loomes
18th Apr 2019 11:39 AM

The election is coming.

As Australia's political leaders campaign at opposite ends of the country, time is running out to enrol to vote or update your details for the upcoming federal election.

Aussies have until 8pm today to register or change their details to take part in the May 18 poll.

Over a federal government's three-year term, a lot can change. But if you turn up to the polling booth with the wrong details, you can be turned away from being able to vote. Aussies over the age of 18 are all required to vote by law, and failing to vote means you can be fined.

Enrolling to vote for the first time is easy and can be done online using the Australian Electoral Commission's website.

To be eligible to vote, you just need to be over 18, an Australian citizen or eligible British subject and have lived at the same address for at least a month.

You'll need a driver's licence or a passport and one other enrolled voter on hand to confirm your identity. You can enrol online or download postal forms from the AEC site here.

You can change other details, like your address if you've moved house, or you name, on the AEC site.

Not sure if your details are up to date? You can check them by entering your details on the Check My Enrolment page on the AEC website here.

If everything is up to date, then you're free to just turn up to a polling place on May 18, say your name to an electoral official and participate in democracy before you eat a snag.

One last thing, if you are going to be overseas during the federal election, you'll also need to notify the AEC.

With AAP

