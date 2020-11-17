Aussies eligible for $5000 cash grant

Women in New South Wales who have found themselves unemployed due to the pandemic will be offered back-to-work grants of up to $5000.

The payments have been handed down as part of this year's NSW Budget which comes after coronavirus impacted employment with workers losing jobs across several industries.NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the grants for NSW women on Monday as part of a $10 million Return to

The payment was designed to provide women with financial assistance and targeted support to help them return to the workforce. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

Ms Berejiklian said getting people back to work is the state's top priority with 7.2 per cent of residents unemployed, a big rise from the 4.4 per cent looking for jobs this time last year.

"These grants will help women whose employment has been affected by COVID-19 to overcome some of the obstacles in returning to the workforce," she said.

"I encourage women from all walks of life to apply for these grants and use this springboard to jump back into their former career, or even start a new one."

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said helping more women get back to work will not only provide a financial lifeline for them and their families, it will also boost the economy.

"We know that many part-time or casual positions and female-dominated industries were severely impacted by COVID-19, so we are looking to empower as many women as possible to be able to get back into paid employment," Mr Perrottet said.

However, NSW Shadow Treasurer Walt Secord said only a small fraction of unemployed women will be helped as part of the $10 million Return to Work program which will be announced as part of the Budget.

The opposition has said that the $10 million program cap would mean only 2000 out of 132,000 unemployed women would benefit before the fund ran out of cash if the full grant was handed out to everyone who applied.

"Labor will offer its bipartisan support when the program is genuine, but this is a cruel hoax and an outright lie," he said on Monday.

The up to $5000 payment can be used for education, transport, office supplies and childcare.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the grants are available to all women who have been out of work for at least one month.

"There are so many costs involved in starting up again, so it is great that women looking to return to work will be able to use these grants towards things like training and education, office supplies, or whatever it is they need to get back into a job," Mrs Taylor said.

"The money can also be used for childcare, including before and after school care and transport, which will really help mothers overcome some of the biggest barriers to getting back into work."

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reports the unemployment rate in New South Wales was 7.2 per cent in September which is 0.5 per cent higher than August.

COVID-19 has laid waste to hundreds of thousands of jobs in NSW even though the state exited lockdown earlier in the year and has been praised for keeping the lid on outbreaks without putting in place further restrictions.

Unemployed women in NSW can register their interest for one of the grants on the state government's website.

Originally published as Aussies eligible for $5000 cash grant