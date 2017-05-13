Aussies do the business

Back row from left, Paul Lead- beatter (Over-60s), Marlene Turvey (Over-40s manager), Tracy Bradford (Over-40s), Renee Dunstan (Over-35s) and Wayne Porter (Over-50s); front row, Tracey Makings (Over-45s), Sam Peiti (Over-40s) and Helen Rankin-Jarvie (Over-50s).

FNC representatives played their part in Australia retaining the Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Trophy.

Thirteen age divisions played three games each, with the Aussies winning 15, the Kiwis 14 and 10 drawn.

The men proved too strong for their NZ rivals, winning the Over-35s, 40s, 45s, 55s, 60s and 65s, while Kiwi women's teams dominated, winning the Over-35s, 45s, 55s and 60s. The Aussie Over-40s and 50s won in penalty shoot-outs.

The tournament was played in Whangarei NZ. The Gold Coast will host the next Trans- Tasman Callenge in 2019.