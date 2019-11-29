Aussies arrested in dramatic Thai drug bust

TWO Australian men are facing the death penalty in Thailand after a dramatic drug bust that police claim is linked to the Hells Angels and Comanchero bikie gangs.

Jamie Robert Hansom, 46, and Steven Brett Hovi, 58, were two of five people arrested at a house in Pattaya about 5.30pm yesterday, where heavily armed police jumped a compound fence after being tipped off.

Jamie Robert Hansom, 46, and Steven Brett Hovi, 58, have been arrested in Thailand. Picture: Facebook

Thai police allegedly seized more than a kilogram of ice and guns during the raid, as well as six mobile phones, 12 debit cards, bank books, transfer slips, 12 cash tablets and a grey Toyota Vios sedan.

Police described the arrests as a major move against global cartels during a press conference yesterday, and said they were in pursuit of drug dealers from Hells Angels and Comanchero motorcycle gangs, who were suspected of selling drugs to tourists.

Thai police seized more than a kilogram of ice and guns during a raid at Pattaya. Picture: Facebook

Along with Hansom and Hovi, Nigerian man Chimezie Stanley Duru, 38, and Thai nationals Jiraporn Kiatsutthachit, 35, and Wirapha Ungsri, 34, were arrested in the sting.

The city of Pattaya is located about 100km southeast of the capital of Bangkok.

