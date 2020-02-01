Aussie tennis prodigy dies after collapse on court

Kent Yamakazi has died in Nepal while preparing for a tournament.

AN AUSTRALIAN tennis prodigy has died after collapsing on court in mysterious circumstances while training for an ITF event in Nepal this week.

Western Australia's Kent Yamazaki, 15, died in hospital after reportedly collapsing and hitting his head on court.

In a statement, Tennis Australia said the Perth product never regained consciousness and died in a Nepali hospital on Wednesday.

The cause of death is still yet to be confirmed.

Tennis Australia and its Western Australian tennis association released a statement confirming the "tragic passing".

"The WA Tennis Community is in mourning today after learning of the tragic passing of 15-year-old Kent Yamazaki," the statement read.

"Kent was preparing for an ITF event in Nepal when he fell unconscious and hit his head on the court. Sadly he didn't regain consciousness.

"Kent was known for his infectious smile and genuine love of the game. He was a true gentleman on and off the court, and his passion and incredible work ethic saw him rise through the ranks and reach great heights in his tennis career, representing WA proudly at many National events.

"Kent was also a dedicated State League Player and a regular competitor on the WA Tournament scene. Most recently, he was a part of the winning Applecross Senior High School Team that won the National Championships in Albury.

"Kent was always the first player at practice, and embodied the National Academy values of compete, commit and respect. He was a favourite among his peers and was well respected by the wider tennis fraternity for his hard work, graciousness and positivity.

"This is a tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Tomio, Kimie and all of Kent's family, friends and coaches at this incredibly difficult time."

The Western Australian tennis community has rallied around the parents of the rising tennis talent.

His local club, Alexander Park Tennis Club, also released a statement to pay its respects to its popular member.

"Hello Members. Many of you will now have heard the terrible news of the passing yesterday of one of our young club members, 15 year old Kent Yamazaki," Greg Hutchinson, a patron of the club wrote.

"A rising star in the making, Kent was preparing for an ITF event in Nepal when he fell unconscious, hitting his head on the court. Tragically, he didn't regain consciousness.

"Kent came to us last year from Mt Lawley Tennis Club to train and play in our State Grade squad. Having represented WA in a number of National events, he was already an integral member of our Men's Division 2 team. Just a couple of weeks ago it was wonderful to see Kent win the U16 APTC Summer Gold tournament on our own courts.

"Known for his infectious smile, humility and grace, he will be remembered as a true champion on and off the court.

"Today, we are mourning a tragic loss. As a club and broader tennis community, it's important we look out for and support one another, particularly those who played alongside Kent whether through school, tournaments or league.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tomio and Kimie, and all of Kent's family and friends. He will be sadly missed."