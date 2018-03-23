Aussie maths teacher outed as porn star

Australian bodybuilder Scott Sherwood has been outed as porn star Aaron Cage. Picture: Supplied

Australian bodybuilder Scott Sherwood has been outed as porn star Aaron Cage. Picture: Supplied

A MATHS teacher was outed by pupils as a secret Hollywood porn star with the stage name Aaron Cage.

The Sun reports that Australian body builder Scott Sherwood's double life was revealed when classmates at Peacehaven Community School (PCS) in East Sussex Googled his real name on their lunch break.

Australian bodybuilder Scott Sherwood has been outed as porn star Aaron Cage. Picture: Colt

It flagged-up his alter-ago and a list of films he had starred in with America's San Fransisco-based Colt film studios.

The students then began circulating X-rated photos of the teacher, who has starred in a number of films including Gruff Stuff and Manpower.

One pupil wrote under a YouTube interview he gave: "That guy is my maths teacher. His real name is Scott Sherwood. I'm scared."

Another suggested he also performed under the name Brydie Bitch.

Some of his blue movies include A Soldier's Goodbye, Bound Up Tight and Naked Sword.

Australian bodybuilder Scott Sherwood has been outed as porn star Aaron Cage. Picture: Supplied

Strapping Sherwood, originally from the Gold Coast, was a personal trainer for 15 years and helped out with physical education at Rodmell Primary School near Lewes from 2012 for two years.

He obtained maths qualifications from the University of Sussex in 2015 and joined PCS which has 900 pupils aged 11 to 16 in 2016.

Australian bodybuilder Scott Sherwood. Picture: Supplied

One uncle who did not wish to be named said: "I picked up my 14-year-old niece who was giggling and said 'my maths teacher is a porno actor'.

"I couldn't believe my ears, I was furious. They had gathered round in the playground watching one of their phones.

"As they found this stuff the crowd got bigger and bigger and they started shouting stuff about Mr Sherwood.

"A teacher came over to see what was going on and they showed them.

Australian bodybuilder Scott Sherwood. Picture: Supplied

"The kids were told Mr Sherwood was going home because he was feeling ill - they're trying to hush it up.

"No parents or carers have been told, but we have heard on the grapevine he has been suspended."

Neither the school nor East Sussex council responded when asked if Sherwood had been suspended.

Sherwood replied "no comment" when asked about his double life at his home in Seaford near Newhaven.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission