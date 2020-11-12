Big-wigged pop genius Sia will return to the ARIA Awards stage for the first time in a decade.

The typically awards-shy artist has become Australia's biggest musical export since she performed Clap Your Hands at the infamously shambolic ARIAs on the Sydney Opera House forecourt in 2010.

She would go on to claim hit after hit, kicking off with her David Guetta collaboration Titanium and featuring on I Love It with the Hilltop Hoods in 2011 before soaring to superstardom as an artist in her own right with Chandelier in 2014.

Sia is set to perform at the ARIA Awards.

Since then, her label reports she has generated 50 billion streams of her own songs and pop hits she has penned for other pop stars, including Rihanna's Diamonds and Beyonce's Pretty Hurts.

It is expected Sia will perform her latest smash Together at the ARIAs from Los Angeles on November 25.

The song was the first taste of the soundtrack for her directorial debut movie Music, which is due for a cinema release in January and stars her music video alter-ego and goddaughter Maddie Ziegler, Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr.

The Aussie superstar last graced the ARIAs red carpet in 2010.

Together became a pandemic mood booster during lockdown and won her two nominations for this year's ARIAs for Best Female Artist and Best Pop Release.

Despite years of avoiding awards and promotion for her music because she didn't want to play the star game, Sia has recently re-entered the public arena, starring on the cover of Vogue Australia, performing at the Billboard Music Awards and discussing her adoption of two 18-year-old boys who were ageing out of the foster care system.

She also had an emotional reunion with her "uncle" Colin Hay to pay tribute to him at the inaugural Global APRA Music Awards in LA earlier this year, presenting him with the Distinguished Services Award.

Originally published as Aussie star Sia to perform at ARIA Awards