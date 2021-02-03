Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Aussie punter wins entire $30m lotto prize

by Evin Priest
3rd Feb 2021 8:18 AM

 

A Western Australian has hit the jackpot in Oz Lotto overnight, claiming a $30 million winning ticket in division one.

The $30 million prize was won by a single ticket in Draw 1407 on Tuesday and it is the state's largest single lotto win in five years.

The winner is yet to be revealed but the ticket was purchased in WA. The lucky punter's numbers were 26 - 17 - 16 - 3 - 44 - 14 - 42, while the supplementary numbers were 37 and 38.

A further 68,572 WA players also picked up a prize in Tuesday night's draw.

There have now been 10 division one winners in WA this year who have shared in almost $41 million worth of prizes.

However, Lotterywest's head office is closed to the public due to COVID-19 safety practices and the state's current lockdown.

Originally published as Aussie punter wins entire $30m lotto prize

More Stories

editors picks money oz lotto wagering winner winnings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drone, thermal camera used in high-tech search for cavoodle

        Premium Content Drone, thermal camera used in high-tech search for cavoodle

        News After two days of searching for their beloved pet, this Northern Rivers family decided to call in the experts.

        Simone Strobel murder update: Changes to second inquest

        Premium Content Simone Strobel murder update: Changes to second inquest

        News The 16th anniversary of the German backpacker’s death is approaching

        Plan to make vaccine rollout easily available in regions

        Premium Content Plan to make vaccine rollout easily available in regions

        News Pharmacies are being encouraged to assist in the rollout of the COVID-19...

        Woman left stolen 4WD running while she stole another car

        Premium Content Woman left stolen 4WD running while she stole another car

        Crime The 26-year-old has been granted bail to attend rehab after pleading guilty to a...