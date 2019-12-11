Aussie presumed dead is found in NZ

A Sydney teen who was missing, presumed dead, has been found alive two days after New Zealand's White Island erupted, killing at least six people.

Jesse Langford, 19, was among 19 Australians who were unaccounted for on Wednesday morning after the dormant volcano sprang to life with 47 people on top of it on Monday afternoon.

He and his sister, as well as their parents, were holidaying on cruise ship Ovation of the Seas when they decided to take a tour to the volcano off New Zealand's North Island.

It's not clear where Jesse was located but it is believed the rest of his family are still missing.

Jesse Langford, left, at his graduation. The teen has been found alive.

The news comes as twenty-five people are in a critical condition and grave fears are held for at least eight Australians.

The gruesome task of scouring the ash-covered White Island will continue today as families of the missing wait for agonising phone calls that their loved ones' bodies have been found.

Three Australians are believed to be among the six people that have been confirmed dead in the terrifying eruption off the coast of New Zealand just after 2pm on Monday.

They have not yet been named.

The other three victims include White Island tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman and a Malaysian national. The identity and origin of the sixth victim is not known.

What we do know is that there were 47 people on the island when ash spewed from a dormant crater. Of those, 24 were Australians who had been visiting the island.

The official Red Cross missing persons list names 18 Australians:

Anthony Langford, 51, Sydney

Kristine Langford, Sydney

Winona Langford, 17, Sydney

Julie Richards, 27, Brisbane

Jessica Richards, 20, Brisbane

Karla Mathews, 32, Coffs Harbour

Richard Elzer, 32, Coffs Harbour

Zoe Hosking, 15, Adelaide

Gavin Dallow, 53, Adelaide

Jane Murray, 56, Sydney

Krystal Browitt, 21, Melbourne

Martin Hollander, 48, Sydney

Barbara Hollander, Sydney

Matthew Hollander, 14, Sydney

Berend Hollander, 16, Sydney

Diane Kirby, Sydney

James Kirby, Sydney

Joshua Qin, Sydney

They include students from Knox Grammar School on Sydney's north shore and St Aloysius College in Adelaide and a five-year-old boy. These are just some of their stories.

THE LANGFORD FAMILY

Anthony, Jesse, Kristine and Winona Langford: Missing at White Island.

Three members of a family of four from Sydney's north shore are among those missing.

Anthony and Kristine Langford and their two children, Jesse, 19, and Winona, 17, had not been heard from since Monday but Jesse was found alive on Wednesday.

Sydney's Marist College confirmed the family had been visiting the island when it erupted.

"Jesse, who graduated last year was a talented and popular student during his time at the school, finishing up as MacKillop House captain," a statement from the school's principal said.

"Jesse has been a student at Marist since Year 7, with his family remembered fondly around the College. Please have the Langford family in your prayers."

Family members are still hopeful they'll be found.

I have spoken with relatives of the Langford family missing after the #NZVolcano at White Island. They’re hopeful Anthony, Kristine, Jesse & Winona will br found at hospital or sheltering on the island. They’re asking for anyone who recognises them to speak up. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/zHpbWR2v8P — Andrew Denney (@Andrew_Denney) December 9, 2019

JULIE AND JESSICA RICHARDS

Missing White Island volcano victims Julie Richards and her daughter Jessica.

Veterinary science student Jessica Richards, 20, and her mum Julie, 47, have been missing since Monday.

The Queenslanders were part of the Ovation of the Seas tour group that landed on White Island at the worst possible moment.

Julie is listed as a part-owner of a company based on the Gold Coast.

Friends told The Courier Mail they are beautiful people. They described Jessica as "one of the nicest people" they had ever met.

"She's lovely … and would do anything for anyone who asked - just very generous and a happy soul. And … loved animals," a friend said.

Ms Richards' sister Barbara Whitehead told the ABC the lack of information from authorities was difficult to deal with.

"We've rung the hospital, we've rung the cruise line, we've rung the New Zealand police hotline and nobody can tell us anything," she said.

YOUNG COFFS HARBOUR COUPLE

Richard Elzer and Karla Mathews: Missing.

Richard Elzer and Karla Mathews, both 32 from Coffs Harbour on the NSW north coast, were still missing on Wednesday morning but their friend, Jason Griffiths, 33, had been found in hospital.

The trio were visiting White Island when everything went wrong. Ms Griffiths' family said the Coffs Harbour local was "badly burnt" when the volcano erupted and that they are trying to find their way to his bedside.

KNOX GRAMMAR STUDENTS

Missing student Matthew Hollander.

Four members of the same Sydney family are still missing. Martin Hollander, 48, his wife Barbara and their two children, Matthew and Berend, are among the more than a dozen Australians still unaccounted for.

Matthew and Berend were in Year 8 and Year 10 respectively at Knox Grammar School in Wahroonga, on Sydney's north shore, which their father had also attended.

"It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm that a Knox family is currently unaccounted for … in the eruption," headmaster Scott James wrote in a letter to families.

"We are in close contact with their families and they are providing us with updates."

MUM LOCATED, DAD AND DAUGHTER STILL MISSING

Zoe Hosking, 15, is missing along with her father.

Zoe Hosking, 15, and her father Gavin Dallow, 53, are still missing but Zoe's mum Lisa Dallow has been found alive in New Zealand, according to family members.

The Adelaide family were on a two-week cruise to New Zealand with the Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. All three had been reported missing on Monday but Ms Dallow was located in a New Zealand hospital suffering burns.

Zoe, who attends St Aloysius College, is being prayed for by family members who told the ABC their thoughts are also with rescue workers and other families affected.

"We feel for all the families who are going through the same frustration and fear for loved ones as we are," the family said.

"All we can do is pray for their safe return."

Gavin Dallow's father, Brian Dallow, told Seven News he was up every two hours on Monday night checking updates online about his son, Ms Hosking and her teenage daughter.

"We're hoping they're in hospital somewhere because, as far as we know, they didn't get back on the ship," he said.

MELBOURNE WOMAN KRYSTAL BROWITT

Krystal Browitt, 21, who is missing after the White Island volcano eruption.

Several Melburnians were on the cruise ship that sent passengers to White Island on Monday and that has since departed to continue its journey with many of those who first boarded the vessel still missing.

Among those missing is 21-year-old Melbourne woman Krystal Browitt. The Herald Sun reports a family member wrote on Facebook: "Praying that everyone will be okay".

A 45-year-old Melbourne man, Stuart Trott, was also visiting White Island. He is safe and well aboard the cruise liner with his partner, DFAT has confirmed.

Other Australians still unaccounted for include Sydney woman Jane Murray, 56, Sydney couple Diane and James Kirby and a young boy from Sydney named Joshua Qin, 5.

FIRST VICTIM NAMED

Hayden Marshall-Inman from Whakatāne was a guide to White Island and died in the explosion.

The first victim to be named was experienced tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, who was described as a young and energetic man with the "kindest heart".

His brother Mark Inman confirmed the news to friends and family on Facebook, saying he died "doing the one thing he loved".

Friends remembered Mr Marshall-Inman as a "spectacular human" who was a generous, "lovely young man".

"He had the kindest heart, it was never about him. He definitely created a ripple effect of happiness to others, a very likeable guy," one woman wrote.

The New Zealand Herald reported that Mr Marshall-Inman left $5 on the counter of the milk bar every week to pay for the next customer.

Do you know more? Email rohan.smith1@news.com.au