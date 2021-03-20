Aussie love for awful pizza topping

It's official - Australia has spoken! Pineapple does deserve its place on top of our pizzas.

Thousands voted in delicious. and your local newspapers' recent search to find the best local pizzerias in the country, and they also told us of their favourite toppings.

While mozzarella was every state's number one topping, pineapple was the next strongest performer after salami/pepperoni.

Dig a little deeper and you find that pineapple made the top 10 toppings in every state apart from New South Wales. There, pineapple doesn't even make the list. Perhaps this explains the media's recent hating on pineapple on pizza - is it a mark of Sydney media bias?

Pineapple is a controversial frontrunner for favourite pizza topping in all states apart from NSW. Picture: Gareth Sobey

NSW is the only state to plump for three seafood choices among their 10 favourite toppings - smoked salmon, prawns and anchovies. Maybe it's something to do with their beachy lifestyle? Or just having a really good fish market?

Chilli also featured in NSW pizza lovers' top five toppings and I'm sure Victorians, South Australians and the New South Welsh will see it as a mark of their more sophisticated palates that they were the only states to have prosciutto in their top ten.

But what of NT? Territorians marked themselves out as Australia's new latte society when we searched for Australia's best cafe a couple of months back, now they are proving their true blue stripes by popping pineapple and bacon in their top five pizza toppings.

Sure, they like mozzarella and salami on theirs too but no state - not even Queensland - ranked the pineapple on a pizza higher than they did.

Some might point to Darwin's proximity to South East Asia or palates trained by the sweet, sour and salty treats at markets like Mindil and Rapid Creek for why pineapple, bacon, olives and anchovies all ranked well in the NT.

Has trendy Mindil Beach Market affected the tastes of Territorians? Picture GLENN CAMPBELL

Over the border in South Australia their obsession with old school Italian or 'true' Neapolitan pizza saw them picking classic toppings all the way - salami, mushrooms, olives, anchovies and prosciutto are all there.

South Australians do have a guilty pizza secret however, despite having some of the coolest pizzerias in the country, they still can't resist a cheeky Hawaiian. Pineapple was South Australia's third most favourite topping and ham sat in fourth spot; no other state ranked these two key elements of the Hawaiian nearly as highly.

So, does this make SA the Hawaiian capital of Australia? Should Steven Marshall learn the ukulele and start a program of giving out flower lei to at Adelaide Airport. He might also like to close the borders to Hawaiian-hating New South Wales which has neither ham or pineapple in their Top 10 Toppings.

Tasmanian's choice of toppings definitely marked them up as the fun-loving, wildcards but wildcards deeply loyal to local industry. They have smoked salmon second on their list of favourite toppings - way above any other state. They are also the only state to rate sweet pizza; with white chocolate romping in at third place. Don't they also have a factory making a wee bit of that out Claremont way, too?

Tasmanians love a sweet pizza. Picture: Scott Fletcher

Tasmanian pizza lovers round out their top five with vegemite and pineapple showing an adventurous, free-thinking streak that can pair vegemite with hot pizza dough instead of hot toast.

Now I think of it, it makes perfect sense! Even if no other state agreed.

Queenslanders also voted in droves for their favourite local pizza places and, in the process told us of their favourite toppings, and it looks like you need to order a meatlovers to make a Queenslander happy. Salami/pepperoni, bacon and Italian sausage all feature in their top ten toppings (add olives too as Queensland is the only state where olives rate a podium finish).

Queenslanders are also special because they are one of only two states who reckon prawns belong on a pizza. There's also no other state as partial to a bit of Italian sausage.

Queenslanders are a fan of prawns on pizza.

Even happier with a meatlovers pizza would be Victorians. Melbourne might have cast itself as Australia's trendy pizza capital back at the turn of the century but these days the trendy cicoria, pear and blue cheese toppings have given way to a barrage of favourite meat toppings with ham (#2), salami/pepperoni (#3) and prosciutto (#5) all in the top five.

Victoria is the state at the pizza party who demands "no anchovies" in a shrill voice. It's the only state where anchovies don't make their top 10.

Instead, they have egg …

Victoria were the only state to think that egg on a pizza was a good idea and with ham and bacon (#8) in their Top 10 toppings I think we have found the ideal home for all those slices of unfinished Aussie pizzas that invariably get mistakenly ordered and then intentionally ignored when you order for a big group.

Egg on Pizza? Victorians love to be different! Picture: AAP IMAGE / Robert Pozo.

AUSTRALIA'S NATIONAL PIZZA

If we rounded up Australians' top five toppings and put them on a pizza what would it look like? Not too bad actually with mozzarella, salami or pepperoni, mushrooms and olives joined by some cheeky pineapple.

If you want to see how it tastes next time you order pizza order a salami capriccioso with extra pineapple (instead of any artichoke that might have snuck on uninvited). You never know, just like the camel, it just might work.

