Hannah Green waits to play on the seventh hole during the second round of the LPGA Portland Classic in Portland, Oregon. Picture: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
Golf

Aussie Hannah Green opens five-shot lead at Portland Classic

31st Aug 2019 3:30 PM

AUSTRALIA'S Hannah Green has a five-shot lead at the halfway mark of the LPGA Portland Classic after shooting a sensational nine-under 63 on Saturday (AEST).

The Perth-born 22-year-old sits on 17 under after the round, which included an eagle on the par-five fifth hole.

Green, who shot to prominence after her PGA Championship victory in June, shot 64 in the first round at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon.

"I just don't want to get too ahead of myself. Obviously this is quite new to me, shooting such low scores back-to-back," Green said.

"I want to make sure I continue to do the same things and don't get too disappointed if I don't back it up with another solid round. Going to keep the same game plan."

Fellow Australians Su Oh (seven under), Robyn Choi (three under) and Sarah Kemp (three under) made the cut, but Katherine Kirk (two under) fell short.

South Korea's Sei Young Kim sits in equal-second place after a record-setting 61, shooting 11 birdies to put her at 12-under.

On the same score is fellow Korean Sung Hyun Park, a stroke up on American qualifier Yealimi Noh, South Africa's Lee-Ann Pace, South Korea's Youngin Chin and American Angel Yin.

angel yin hannah green katherine kirk lee-ann pace lpga portland classic robyn choi sarah kemp sei young kim sung hyun park su oh yealimi noh youngin chin
News Corp Australia

