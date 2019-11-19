Menu
CURRENT VIEW: Aussie Farms lists details of all sorts of different farming properties right across Australia.
Rural

Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

Jessica Mcgrath
19th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
THE group responsible for revealing private details of thousands of Australian farming families has been stripped of its charitable status.

Aussie Farms runs a website listing these details while encouraging activists to take part in farm invasions.

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud welcomed the decision made by the Charities and Not-for-profit Commission.

"This is a win for commonsense," Mr Littleproud said.

The Agriculture Minister had written to the Charities Commissioner, asking him to review the Aussie Farms' charitable status.

"Charities do not invade people's privacy and encourage illegal behaviour," Mr Littleproud said.

He worked with the Attorney-General to bring the Aussie Farms under the Privacy Act, with a maximum penalty of $2.1 million for breaching the Act.

OUR FARMS: This is the current view of the Aussie Farms map of the South Burnett. Piggeries, cattle properties and dairies are all listed.

"Our farmers deserve respect for putting the best food in the world on our dinner tables," Mr Littleproud said.

"These activists put farming families at risk by encouraging large-scale trespass.

"No one wants 50 strangers invading their backyard where their kids play."

The MP said Aussie Farms would lose charity tax benefits.

"It's time for Aussie Farms came to their senses and took their attack map down," he said.

"We will always stand behind our farmers and farming families who have done nothing wrong."

At the time of the map's initial release, there were more than 110 South Burnett farms identified on it.

This included details of more than 70 South Burnett piggeries, 23 dairy farms, 11 cattle farms and a fish farm.

South Burnett

