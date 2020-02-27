Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Aussie dollar has tumbled to an 11-year low. Picture: iStock
The Aussie dollar has tumbled to an 11-year low. Picture: iStock
Business

Aussie dollar hits 11-year low

by Liza Kappelle
27th Feb 2020 12:38 PM

THE Australian share market has crept marginally higher after three tumultuous days during which most of the gains it made this year were all but wiped out.

The benchmark S & P/ASX200 index was up 8.8 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 6,716.9 at 1030 AEDT despite falls on the energy, industrial, financial, telco and property indices.

The broader All Ordinaries index rose 8.7 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 6,799.4 after overseas stock markets stabilised overnight after days of losses. IG market analyst Kyle Rodda says the absence of hard-hitting coronavirus news was likely behind the relative calm on global markets overnight but traders remained on edge.

"The situation remains fraught with danger, as the number of new cases of the coronavirus outside of China begins to exceed those within China," he said. Consumer staple A2 Milk was an early riser, surging 8.73 per cent to $16.31 on China demand for its infant formula.

Air New Zealand rose two cents to $2.34 after slashing capacity in Asia to deal with the coronavirus fallout on travel.

Buy now, pay later operator Afterpay was winning over investors after half an hour of trade on Thursday when its shares rose 92 cents, or 2.56 per cent, to $36.89 after reporting a bigger loss.

Investors will be watching for any coronavirus news, data on new private capital expenditure for the December quarter of 2019 and expected expenditure.

Australian investors on Thursday will be watching for coronavirus news as well as companies earnings reports and data on new private capital expenditure for the December quarter of 2019 - and expected expenditure.

The Australian dollar was buying 65.46 US cents at 1030 AEDT on Thursday, down from a near 11-year low of 65.88 US cents on Wednesday as the market closed.

More Stories

Show More
aussie dollar business coronavirus economics editors picks finance share market

Just In

    Runaway baboon gets the snip

    Runaway baboon gets the snip
    • 27th Feb 2020 1:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayors support push to ban developers from councils

        premium_icon Mayors support push to ban developers from councils

        News THE ban has been proposed by NSW Labor, which hopes to introduce a bill to parliament this week to disqualify property developers and real estate agents from civic...

        Another prang at dangerous bend prompts action

        premium_icon Another prang at dangerous bend prompts action

        News STATE and local politicians call for better signage and for road upgrades after...

        The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        premium_icon The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        News It’s a fee consumers are slugged with often

        Award winning chef to dish up cooking tips at Bunnings

        premium_icon Award winning chef to dish up cooking tips at Bunnings

        News FORGET your simple sausage sanger, this award-winning chef is set to create some...